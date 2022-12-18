Who's Playing

Alcorn State @ Seattle

Current Records: Alcorn State 3-7; Seattle 7-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Seattle Redhawks are heading back home. They will take on the Alcorn State Braves at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Redhawk Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The contest between the Redhawks and the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Seattle falling 73-58 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Cameron Tyson had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he finished with only four points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 74-68 to the Southern Illinois Salukis. Despite the loss, Alcorn State had strong showings from guard Dominic Brewton, who had 20 points, and forward Dekedran Thorn, who had 13 points along with six rebounds. Brewton's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers last week. Brewton's points were the most he has had all season.

The losses put Seattle at 7-2 and Alcorn State at 3-7. The Redhawks don't typically stay down for long -- they're 1-0 after losses this year -- so the Braves (2-4 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

Series History

Seattle won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.