Who's Playing

California Baptist @ Seattle

Current Records: California Baptist 8-6; Seattle 9-4

What to Know

The California Baptist Lancers lost both of their matches to the Seattle Redhawks last season on scores of 85-92 and 64-67, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Lancers and Seattle will face off in a WAC battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Redhawk Center. Seattle should still be riding high after a victory, while California Baptist will be looking to get back in the win column.

California Baptist's 2022 ended with a 73-59 loss against the Grand Canyon Antelopes on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the George Washington Colonials typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Seattle proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for the Redhawks in an 85-67 win over the Colonials. Seattle got double-digit scores from five players: guard Cameron Tyson (20), forward Brandton Chatfield (16), forward Emeka Udenyi (12), forward Viktor Rajkovic (12), and guard Riley Grigsby (10).

The Lancers are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take California Baptist against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

California Baptist is now 8-6 while Seattle sits at 9-4. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: California Baptist has only been able to knock down 41% percent of their shots, which is the 21st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Redhawks have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.60% percent of their shots, which is the 42nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Redhawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Lancers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Seattle have won five out of their last nine games against California Baptist.