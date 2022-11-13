Who's Playing

Portland State @ Seattle

Current Records: Portland State 0-1; Seattle 2-0

What to Know

The Portland State Vikings are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Seattle Redhawks at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at Redhawk Center. Seattle should still be feeling good after a win, while the Vikings will be looking to get back in the win column.

Portland State came up short against the Portland Pilots on Friday, falling 98-91.

Meanwhile, Seattle was totally in charge on Wednesday, breezing past the Puget Sound Loggers 106-55 at home.

Portland State is now 0-1 while Seattle sits at 2-0. A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Vikings are stumbling into the contest with the 359th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 72.2 on average. But the Redhawks enter the matchup with 74.8 points per game on average, good for 26th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.