Who's Playing

Utah Tech @ Seattle

Current Records: Utah Tech 11-13; Seattle 16-8

What to Know

The Seattle Redhawks won both of their matches against the Utah Tech Trailblazers last season (79-68 and 73-65) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. The Redhawks and Utah Tech will face off in a WAC battle at 10 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena. Utah Tech should still be riding high after a victory, while Seattle will be looking to get back in the win column.

Seattle came up short against the New Mexico St. Aggies this past Saturday, falling 82-75.

Meanwhile, Utah Tech beat the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 86-79 this past Saturday.

Seattle is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

The Redhawks are now 16-8 while the Trailblazers sit at 11-13. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Seattle has only been able to knock down 41% percent of their shots, which is the 16th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Utah Tech has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 21st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $44.90

Odds

The Redhawks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Trailblazers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Seattle have won three out of their last four games against Utah Tech.