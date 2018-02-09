How to watch Seton Hall-Georgetown: TV, time, streaming online, prediction, line, pick

The floundering Hoyas welcome the Pirates into town having lost four of their last six games

Seton Hall got the better of Georgetown, 74-61, in their first battle earlier this season. But since that win, the Pirates have fallen off a cliff, losing four of their last six and plummeting in the Big East standings in the process.

The Hoyas, meanwhile, have been just as bad. Georgetown has lost six of its last seven -- three by double digits in blowouts -- and are challenging DePaul and St. John's for the cellar of the league heading into the stretch run. So a win here over a floundering Seton Hall team would do wonders for the Hoyas looking to avoid a last-place league finish in the first season of Patrick Ewing's tenure at the helm of the program.

Viewing information

Odds and analysis

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories