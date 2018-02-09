How to watch Seton Hall-Georgetown: TV, time, streaming online, prediction, line, pick
The floundering Hoyas welcome the Pirates into town having lost four of their last six games
Seton Hall got the better of Georgetown, 74-61, in their first battle earlier this season. But since that win, the Pirates have fallen off a cliff, losing four of their last six and plummeting in the Big East standings in the process.
The Hoyas, meanwhile, have been just as bad. Georgetown has lost six of its last seven -- three by double digits in blowouts -- and are challenging DePaul and St. John's for the cellar of the league heading into the stretch run. So a win here over a floundering Seton Hall team would do wonders for the Hoyas looking to avoid a last-place league finish in the first season of Patrick Ewing's tenure at the helm of the program.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- LIVE stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fubo TV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
Odds and analysis
- Check Sportsline's College Basketball pick sheet for all your daily odds.
