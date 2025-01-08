Who's Playing
DePaul Blue Demons @ Seton Hall Pirates
Current Records: DePaul 9-6, Seton Hall 5-9
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- TV: Peacock
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $3.81
What to Know
DePaul is 2-8 against Seton Hall since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
DePaul's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. The New Year welcomed them with a 100-56 whooping from Villanova on Saturday. The matchup marked the Blue Demons' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, DePaul struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Villanova posted 24.
Meanwhile, Seton Hall's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Tuesday after their fifth straight defeat. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 94-72 walloping at the hands of Xavier. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss the Pirates have suffered since March 3, 2024.
Seton Hall's defeat came about despite a quality game from Isaiah Coleman, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds and two steals.
This is the second loss in a row for DePaul and nudges their season record down to 9-6. As for Seton Hall, their loss dropped their record down to 5-9.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: DePaul hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.7 points per game. It's a different story for Seton Hall, though, as they've been averaging only 61.6. The only thing between DePaul and another offensive beatdown is Seton Hall. Will they be able to keep them contained?
DePaul is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.
Odds
Seton Hall is a 3-point favorite against DePaul, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Pirates, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 1.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 133.5 points.
Series History
Seton Hall has won 8 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.
- Mar 09, 2024 - Seton Hall 86 vs. DePaul 62
- Jan 30, 2024 - Seton Hall 72 vs. DePaul 39
- Mar 08, 2023 - DePaul 66 vs. Seton Hall 65
- Feb 05, 2023 - Seton Hall 69 vs. DePaul 64
- Jan 14, 2023 - Seton Hall 71 vs. DePaul 67
- Feb 19, 2022 - Seton Hall 66 vs. DePaul 64
- Jan 13, 2022 - DePaul 96 vs. Seton Hall 92
- Feb 17, 2021 - Seton Hall 60 vs. DePaul 52
- Jan 09, 2021 - Seton Hall 76 vs. DePaul 68
- Jan 29, 2020 - Seton Hall 64 vs. DePaul 57