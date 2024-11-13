Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Hofstra 2-0, Seton Hall 1-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Nassau Coliseum -- Uniondale, New York

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride will face off against the Seton Hall Pirates at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Nassau Coliseum. The Pride will be strutting in after a victory while the Pirates will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Friday, Hofstra earned a 90-76 win over Iona. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Pride.

Hofstra's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jaquan Sanders, who went 7 for 12 en route to 24 points plus three steals. Jean Aranguren was another key player, almost dropping a triple-double on 18 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists.

Hofstra was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Iona only posted ten.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins dating back to last season, Seton Hall's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They lost 57-56 to Fordham on a last-minute jump shot From Jackie Johnson III. The Pirates didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Hofstra's win was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 2-0. As for Seton Hall, their defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 1-1.