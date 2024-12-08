Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Okla. State 5-2, Seton Hall 5-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Okla. State Cowboys' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Seton Hall Pirates at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Prudential Center. The Cowboys are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.9 points per game this season.

Okla. State is headed into the contest having just posted their biggest victory since December 17, 2023 on Wednesday. Everything went their way against Tulsa as Okla. State made off with a 76-55 win. The 76-point effort marked the Cowboys' lowest-scoring match of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Okla. State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Abou Ousmane, who posted 13 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks. Ousmane continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Bryce Thompson was another key player, earning 15 points plus four steals.

Okla. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Tulsa only posted eight.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall was able to grind out a solid win over N.J. Tech on Wednesday, taking the game 67-56.

Among those leading the charge was Prince Aligbe, who went 9 for 12 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Garwey Dual, who had 11 points in addition to two steals.

Okla. State's victory bumped their record up to 5-2. As for Seton Hall, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Okla. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.9 points per game. It's a different story for Seton Hall, though, as they've been averaging only 58.3. The only thing between Okla. State and another offensive beatdown is Seton Hall. Will they be able to keep them contained?