Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Rutgers 5-3, Seton Hall 5-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Seton Hall Pirates will be playing at home against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prudential Center. Seton Hall will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Last Tuesday, the Pirates ended up a good deal behind the Bears and lost 78-60.

Despite the defeat, Seton Hall got a solid performance out of Kadary Richmond, who scored 18 points along with 6 assists and 3 steals.

Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights suffered a bruising 76-57 loss at the hands of the Demon Deacons on Wednesday. Rutgers has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Rutgers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Aundre Hyatt, who scored 13 points along with 5 rebounds, and Oskar Palmquist who scored 8 points along with 5 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Pirates to 5-3 and the Bears to 9-0.

Not only did the two teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward, Seton Hall is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Seton Hall has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 47.6% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Rutgers , though, as they've only drained 40.5% of theirs this season. Given Seton Hall's sizeable advantage in that area, Rutgers will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Seton Hall is a 3.5-point favorite against Rutgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 132 points.

Series History

Seton Hall has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Rutgers.