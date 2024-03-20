Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's Hawks @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 19-12, Seton Hall 20-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Seton Hall Pirates and the Saint Joseph's Hawks are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Prudential Center in a Big East postseason contest. The timing is sure in Seton Hall's favor as the team sits on five straight wins at home while Saint Joseph's has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

The point spread may have favored Seton Hall last Thursday, but the final result did not. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 91-72 punch to the gut against the Red Storm.

Despite their defeat, Seton Hall saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kadary Richmond, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine assists, was perhaps the best of all. Richmond is on a roll when it comes to steals, as he's now grabbed three or more in the last three games he's played. Al-Amir Dawes was another key contributor, scoring 22 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's probably aren't too happy after their recent playoff game against Richmond. The Hawks took a 66-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rams on Saturday. Saint Joseph's has struggled against VCU recently, as their game on Saturday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Like Saint Joseph's, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Erik Reynolds II led the charge by scoring 18 points. Another player making a difference was Rasheer Fleming, who scored eight points along with 12 rebounds and two steals.

Even though they lost, Saint Joseph's were working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as VCU only posted eight assists.

The Pirates' defeat dropped their record down to 20-12. As for the Hawks, their loss dropped their record down to 21-13.