Halftime Report

Seton Hall fell flat on their face against UConn last Sunday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Seton Hall has jumped out to a quick 30-24 lead against Villanova.

Seton Hall came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Villanova Wildcats @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Villanova 17-12, Seton Hall 18-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $69.49

What to Know

Villanova is 9-1 against Seton Hall since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. Villanova pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 1.5-point favorite Pirates.

Providence typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Villanova proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 71-60 victory over the Friars. The win made it back-to-back wins for Villanova.

Among those leading the charge was Justin Moore, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 19 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Seton Hall found out the hard way on Sunday. They took a serious blow against the Huskies, falling 91-61. Seton Hall has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Seton Hall's loss came about despite a quality game from Dre Davis, who scored 20 points along with three steals.

Seton Hall struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Wildcats have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 17-12 record this season. As for the Pirates, their loss dropped their record down to 18-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's match: Villanova have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.3 threes per game. It's a different story for Seton Hall, though, as they've been averaging only 5.4 threes per game. Given Villanova's sizable advantage in that area, Seton Hall will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Villanova against Seton Hall in their previous meeting back in February as the squad secured a 80-54 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Villanova since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Seton Hall is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Villanova, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 132 points.

Series History

Villanova has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Seton Hall.