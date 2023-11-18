Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Wagner 1-2, Seton Hall 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

Wagner is 0-7 against Seton Hall since November of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Wagner Seahawks will head out on the road to face off against the Seton Hall Pirates at 12:00 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. Wagner might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up five turnovers on Tuesday.

After soaring to 83 points the game before, Wagner faltered in their match. They received a tough blow as they fell 69-53 to the Rams. Wagner found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 20.3% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall entered their tilt with Albany with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Pirates were the clear victor by a 96-71 margin over the Great Danes. Seton Hall was heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

Seton Hall got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Isaiah Coleman out in front who scored 13 points along with 8 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Al-Amir Dawes, who scored 15 points along with 2 assists and 1 rebound.

The Seahawks now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Pirates, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0.

Wagner is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wagner have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Seton Hall struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Seton Hall is a big 17.5-point favorite against Wagner, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 129.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Seton Hall has won all of the games they've played against Wagner in the last 8 years.