Who's Playing
Butler @ Seton Hall
Current Records: Butler 10-6; Seton Hall 8-8
What to Know
The Seton Hall Pirates won both of their matches against the Butler Bulldogs last season (71-56 and 66-60) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. The Pirates and Butler will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. Seton Hall is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.
2023 "welcomed" Seton Hall with an 83-61 beatdown courtesy of the Creighton Bluejays on Tuesday. Guard Femi Odukale (16 points) was the top scorer for Seton Hall.
Meanwhile, Butler beat the DePaul Blue Demons 78-70 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs got double-digit scores from four players: guard Eric Hunter Jr (23), guard Jayden Taylor (16), guard Simas Lukosius (12), and center Manny Bates (11).
The Pirates are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Seton Hall, who are 8-7 against the spread.
Butler's win lifted them to 10-6 while Seton Hall's defeat dropped them down to 8-8. Eric Hunter Jr will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 23 points along with five boards on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Seton Hall's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Pirates are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Seton Hall have won nine out of their last 15 games against Butler.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Seton Hall 66 vs. Butler 60
- Jan 04, 2022 - Seton Hall 71 vs. Butler 56
- Feb 24, 2021 - Butler 61 vs. Seton Hall 52
- Jan 02, 2021 - Seton Hall 68 vs. Butler 60
- Feb 19, 2020 - Seton Hall 74 vs. Butler 72
- Jan 15, 2020 - Seton Hall 78 vs. Butler 70
- Feb 02, 2019 - Butler 70 vs. Seton Hall 68
- Jan 09, 2019 - Seton Hall 76 vs. Butler 75
- Mar 08, 2018 - Butler 75 vs. Seton Hall 74
- Mar 03, 2018 - Seton Hall 77 vs. Butler 70
- Jan 06, 2018 - Seton Hall 90 vs. Butler 87
- Mar 04, 2017 - Seton Hall 70 vs. Butler 64
- Jan 25, 2017 - Butler 61 vs. Seton Hall 54
- Mar 02, 2016 - Butler 85 vs. Seton Hall 78
- Feb 10, 2016 - Butler 81 vs. Seton Hall 75