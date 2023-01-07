Who's Playing

Butler @ Seton Hall

Current Records: Butler 10-6; Seton Hall 8-8

What to Know

The Seton Hall Pirates won both of their matches against the Butler Bulldogs last season (71-56 and 66-60) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. The Pirates and Butler will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. Seton Hall is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

2023 "welcomed" Seton Hall with an 83-61 beatdown courtesy of the Creighton Bluejays on Tuesday. Guard Femi Odukale (16 points) was the top scorer for Seton Hall.

Meanwhile, Butler beat the DePaul Blue Demons 78-70 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs got double-digit scores from four players: guard Eric Hunter Jr (23), guard Jayden Taylor (16), guard Simas Lukosius (12), and center Manny Bates (11).

The Pirates are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Seton Hall, who are 8-7 against the spread.

Butler's win lifted them to 10-6 while Seton Hall's defeat dropped them down to 8-8. Eric Hunter Jr will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 23 points along with five boards on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Seton Hall's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Pirates are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Seton Hall have won nine out of their last 15 games against Butler.