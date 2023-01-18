Who's Playing

Connecticut @ Seton Hall

Current Records: Connecticut 15-4; Seton Hall 11-8

What to Know

The #6 Connecticut Huskies and the Seton Hall Pirates will face off in a Big East clash at 6:30 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at Prudential Center. Seton Hall will be strutting in after a victory while the Huskies will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UConn entered their contest against the St. John's Red Storm on Sunday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. UConn took an 85-74 bruising from St. John's. This was hardly the result UConn or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 14.5 points over the Red Storm heading into this matchup. A silver lining for UConn was the play of guard Jordan Hawkins, who had 31 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Pirates narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the DePaul Blue Demons 71-67. Four players on Seton Hall scored in the double digits: forward KC Ndefo (16), guard Al-Amir Dawes (15), forward Tyrese Samuel (12), and guard Femi Odukale (12). Ndefo had some trouble finding his footing against the Georgetown Hoyas last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. KC Ndefo's points were the most he has had all year.

The Huskies were able to grind out a solid victory over Seton Hall when the two teams previously met in March of last year, winning 62-52. UConn's victory shoved Seton Hall out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Connecticut have won three out of their last five games against Seton Hall.