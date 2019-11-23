How to watch Seton Hall vs. Florida A&M: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Seton Hall vs. Florida A&M basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 13 Seton Hall (home) vs. Florida A&M (away)
Current Records: Seton Hall 3-1; Florida A&M 0-4
What to Know
The Florida A&M Rattlers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the #13 Seton Hall Pirates at noon ET on Saturday at Prudential Center. The Rattlers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Florida A&M was close but no cigar last week as they fell 85-82 to the South Dakota Coyotes.
Meanwhile, Seton Hall didn't have too much trouble with the Saint Louis Billikens on Sunday as they won 83-66.
Seton Hall's victory lifted them to 3-1 while Florida A&M's loss dropped them down to 0-4. We'll see if Seton Hall can repeat their recent success or if the Rattlers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.99
Odds
The Pirates are a big 30-point favorite against the Rattlers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 30-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 140
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
