Who's Playing

Iowa @ Seton Hall

Current Records: Iowa 2-0; Seton Hall 2-0

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Iowa Hawkeyes will be on the road. They will take on the Seton Hall Pirates at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Prudential Center. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.

The Hawkeyes simply couldn't be stopped this past Friday, as they easily beat the North Carolina A&T Aggies at home 112-71. Iowa's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Kris Murray, who had 22 points in addition to eight rebounds, and forward Payton Sandfort, who had 17 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall entered their matchup this past Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They put a hurting on the St. Peter's Peacocks at home to the tune of 80-44. The Pirates' guard Al-Amir Dawes filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 2-0. A pair of last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hawkeyes enter the contest with 83.2 points per game on average, good for eighth best in college basketball. But Seton Hall ranks 10th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 66.4 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Seton Hall won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.