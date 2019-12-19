How to watch Seton Hall vs. Maryland: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

No. 7 Maryland @ Seton Hall

Current Records: Maryland 10-1; Seton Hall 6-4

What to Know

The #7 Maryland Terrapins' road trip will continue as they head to the Seton Hall Pirates' court at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Prudential Center. Maryland doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.

Maryland came up short against the Penn State Nittany Lions last week, falling 76-69. A silver lining for the Terrapins was the play of F Jalen Smith, who posted a double-double on 12 points and 11 boards in addition to three blocks. Smith has now had at least three blocks in his past four games.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall has to be aching after a bruising 68-48 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday. G Quincy McKnight (11 points) was the top scorer for Seton Hall.

Maryland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past two games.

It was close but no cigar for the Terrapins as they fell 78-74 to Seton Hall when the two teams previously met in December of last year. Can the Terrapins avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Terrapins are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

Seton Hall won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.