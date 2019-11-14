How to watch Seton Hall vs. Michigan State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Seton Hall (home) vs. Michigan State (away)

Current Records: Seton Hall 2-0; Michigan State 1-1

Last Season Records: Seton Hall 20-13; Michigan State 28-6

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans are packing up and heading on the road for their first away contest this season. They face off against the Seton Hall Pirates on Thursday at Prudential Center at 8:30 p.m. ET. Michigan State doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 6-point advantage in the spread.

The Spartans were the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They claimed a resounding 100-47 win over the Binghamton Bearcats. Five players on Michigan State scored in the double digits: G Cassius Winston (17), F Xavier Tillman (17), F Aaron Henry (16), F Marcus Bingham Jr. (13), and F Thomas Kithier (10). Tillman didn't help his team much against the Kentucky Wildcats last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, Seton Hall took down the Stony Brook Seawolves 74-57.

Their wins bumped Michigan State to 1-1 and Seton Hall to 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Spartans and the Pirates clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.16

Odds

The Spartans are a solid 6-point favorite against the Pirates.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.