How to watch Seton Hall vs. Providence: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Providence @ Seton Hall

Current Records: Providence 11-8; Seton Hall 14-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #10 Seton Hall Pirates are heading back home. They will take on the Providence Friars at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Prudential Center. Seton Hall is coming into the contest hot, having won eight in a row.

Things were close when the Pirates and the St. John's Red Storm clashed on Saturday, but the Pirates ultimately edged out the opposition 82-79. The Pirates can attribute much of their success to G Myles Powell, who had 29 points along with six rebounds, and G Quincy McKnight, who had 20 points and five assists along with seven boards.

Speaking of close games: Providence was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 78-74 to the Creighton Bluejays. One thing holding the Friars back was the mediocre play of G Alpha Diallo, who did not have his best game; he finished with only eight points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

The Pirates are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (9-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Seton Hall got away with a 65-63 win when the two teams previously met in January of last year. Will they repeat their success, or does Providence have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.99

Odds

The Pirates are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

Seton Hall have won seven out of their last nine games against Providence.