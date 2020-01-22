How to watch Seton Hall vs. Providence: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Seton Hall vs. Providence basketball game
Who's Playing
Providence @ Seton Hall
Current Records: Providence 11-8; Seton Hall 14-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #10 Seton Hall Pirates are heading back home. They will take on the Providence Friars at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Prudential Center. Seton Hall is coming into the contest hot, having won eight in a row.
Things were close when the Pirates and the St. John's Red Storm clashed on Saturday, but the Pirates ultimately edged out the opposition 82-79. The Pirates can attribute much of their success to G Myles Powell, who had 29 points along with six rebounds, and G Quincy McKnight, who had 20 points and five assists along with seven boards.
Speaking of close games: Providence was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 78-74 to the Creighton Bluejays. One thing holding the Friars back was the mediocre play of G Alpha Diallo, who did not have his best game; he finished with only eight points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.
The Pirates are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (9-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Seton Hall got away with a 65-63 win when the two teams previously met in January of last year. Will they repeat their success, or does Providence have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.99
Odds
The Pirates are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 136
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Seton Hall have won seven out of their last nine games against Providence.
- Jan 30, 2019 - Seton Hall 65 vs. Providence 63
- Jan 15, 2019 - Providence 72 vs. Seton Hall 63
- Feb 22, 2018 - Seton Hall 89 vs. Providence 77
- Feb 21, 2018 - Seton Hall 39 vs. Providence 34
- Jan 31, 2018 - Seton Hall 73 vs. Providence 57
- Feb 08, 2017 - Seton Hall 72 vs. Providence 70
- Jan 14, 2017 - Providence 65 vs. Seton Hall 61
- Feb 25, 2016 - Seton Hall 70 vs. Providence 52
- Jan 16, 2016 - Seton Hall 81 vs. Providence 72
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Kansas vs. Kansas State ends in brawl
One of the worst fights in college basketball in years unexpectedly broke out in scary fashion...
-
Eight moments from the KU, K-State brawl
A look at eight relevant moments that happened before, during and after Tuesday's events
-
Top 25 And 1: LSU returns to rankings
The Tigers are on a seven-game winning streak and alone atop the SEC standings
-
Court Report: Illinois turns it around
Matt Norlander's thorough weekly look around college basketball has great info on Rutgers,...
-
Evansville fires coach Walter McCarty
McCarty was under the microscope when the school received additional reports of alleged misconduct
-
Villanova vs. Butler preview, prediction
Your viewing guide for the Wildcats vs. the Bulldogs in the biggest game of Tuesday's college...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home