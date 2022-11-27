Who's Playing

Siena @ Seton Hall

Current Records: Siena 3-3; Seton Hall 4-2

What to Know

The Seton Hall Pirates will take on the Siena Saints at 5 p.m. ET Sunday at State Farm Field House. The Pirates have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The matchup between Seton Hall and the Oklahoma Sooners this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Seton Hall falling 77-64, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, the game between Siena and the Ole Miss Rebels this past Friday was not particularly close, with Siena falling 74-62. Guard Javian McCollum put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points and eight assists.

This next contest looks promising for Seton Hall, who are favored by a full 14.5 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Friday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pirates are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Saints, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pirates, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.