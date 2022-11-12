Who's Playing

St. Peter's @ Seton Hall

Current Records: St. Peter's 1-0; Seton Hall 1-0

What to Know

The Seton Hall Pirates have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the St. Peter's Peacocks at noon ET Nov. 12 at Prudential Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Seton Hall entered their contest on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They blew past the Monmouth Hawks 79-52. The Pirates got double-digit scores from four players: Tray Jackson (12), Tyrese Samuel (11), Tae Davis (11), and Al-Amir Dawes (10).

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between St. Peter's and the New Jersey Tech Highlanders on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as the Peacocks wrapped it up with a 73-59 win at home.

The wins brought Seton Hall up to 1-0 and St. Peter's to 1-0. A couple last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Seton Hall comes into the game boasting the 23rd most takeaways per game in college basketball at 12.7. But St. Peter's ranks 31st in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 13.4 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Seton Hall have won both of the games they've played against St. Peter's in the last eight years.