Who's Playing

No. 7 Texas @ No. 23 Seton Hall

Current Records: Texas 6-1; Seton Hall 7-1

What to Know

The #7 Texas Longhorns have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the #23 Seton Hall Pirates at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Prudential Center. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

The Longhorns entered their matchup this past Friday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They blew past the UTRGV Vaqueros 88-58. Texas can attribute much of their success to forward Christian Bishop, who had 17 points, and forward Tre Mitchell, who had 13 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Pirates were completely in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the Nyack Warriors 113-67 at home.

Texas is now 6-1 while Seton Hall sits at 7-1. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas enters the contest with only 55.3 points allowed per game on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. But Seton Hall ranks 28th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 82.5 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.