Who's Playing

Villanova @ Seton Hall

Current Records: Villanova 15-14; Seton Hall 16-13

What to Know

The Seton Hall Pirates are 3-15 against the Villanova Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. Seton Hall and Villanova will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

The Pirates found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 82-60 punch to the gut against the Xavier Musketeers this past Friday. Guard Al-Amir Dawes had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only three points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Creighton Bluejays typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Villanova proved too difficult a challenge. Villanova captured a comfortable 79-67 victory. Villanova's forward Eric Dixon was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 31 points.

Villanova's win lifted them to 15-14 while Seton Hall's loss dropped them down to 16-13. We'll see if Villanova can repeat their recent success or if the Pirates bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.13

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Villanova have won 15 out of their last 18 games against Seton Hall.