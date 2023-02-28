Who's Playing
Villanova @ Seton Hall
Current Records: Villanova 15-14; Seton Hall 16-13
What to Know
The Seton Hall Pirates are 3-15 against the Villanova Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. Seton Hall and Villanova will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.
The Pirates found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 82-60 punch to the gut against the Xavier Musketeers this past Friday. Guard Al-Amir Dawes had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only three points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Creighton Bluejays typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Villanova proved too difficult a challenge. Villanova captured a comfortable 79-67 victory. Villanova's forward Eric Dixon was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 31 points.
Villanova's win lifted them to 15-14 while Seton Hall's loss dropped them down to 16-13. We'll see if Villanova can repeat their recent success or if the Pirates bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.13
Odds
The Wildcats are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Villanova have won 15 out of their last 18 games against Seton Hall.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Villanova 58 vs. Seton Hall 54
- Feb 12, 2022 - Villanova 73 vs. Seton Hall 67
- Jan 01, 2022 - Villanova 73 vs. Seton Hall 67
- Jan 30, 2021 - Villanova 80 vs. Seton Hall 72
- Jan 19, 2021 - Villanova 76 vs. Seton Hall 74
- Mar 04, 2020 - Villanova 79 vs. Seton Hall 77
- Feb 08, 2020 - Seton Hall 70 vs. Villanova 64
- Mar 16, 2019 - Villanova 74 vs. Seton Hall 72
- Mar 09, 2019 - Seton Hall 79 vs. Villanova 75
- Jan 27, 2019 - Villanova 80 vs. Seton Hall 52
- Feb 28, 2018 - Villanova 69 vs. Seton Hall 68
- Feb 04, 2018 - Villanova 92 vs. Seton Hall 76
- Mar 10, 2017 - Villanova 55 vs. Seton Hall 53
- Feb 18, 2017 - Villanova 92 vs. Seton Hall 70
- Jan 16, 2017 - Villanova 76 vs. Seton Hall 46
- Mar 12, 2016 - Seton Hall 69 vs. Villanova 67
- Jan 20, 2016 - Villanova 72 vs. Seton Hall 71
- Jan 06, 2016 - Villanova 72 vs. Seton Hall 63