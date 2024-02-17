Who's Playing

Abilene Chr. Wildcats @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: Abilene Chr. 9-15, SF Austin 14-10

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the SF Austin Lumberjacks and the Abilene Chr. Wildcats are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at William R. Johnson Coliseum. SF Austin might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 20 turnovers on Saturday.

SF Austin fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Mavericks but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 71-63 to the Mavericks. SF Austin found out winning isn't easy when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent.

Meanwhile, Abilene Chr. finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They came out on top against the Vaqueros by a score of 87-79 on Thursday. The win was just what Abilene Chr. needed coming off of a 74-45 defeat in their prior contest.

The Lumberjacks' defeat dropped their record down to 14-10. As for the Wildcats, their win ended a nine-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-15.

As for their game on Saturday, SF Austin is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last nine times they've played.

SF Austin was able to grind out a solid victory over the Wildcats in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 79-74. Does SF Austin have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Wildcats turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

SF Austin is a big 9.5-point favorite against Abilene Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

SF Austin has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Abilene Chr..