Who's Playing

Cal Baptist Lancers @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: Cal Baptist 12-7, SF Austin 12-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The SF Austin Lumberjacks and the Cal Baptist Lancers will face off in a WAC clash at 3:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at William R. Johnson Coliseum.

After a 86-83 finish the last time they played, SF Austin and Grand Canyon decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Lumberjacks fell just short of the Antelopes by a score of 53-51. Having soared to a lofty 89 points in the game before, SF Austin's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Meanwhile, Cal Baptist waltzed into their game Thursday with three straight wins but they left with four. They walked away with a 63-54 victory over the Vaqueros. After a 88-70 finish the last time they played, Cal Baptist and UT-Rio Grande Valley decided to play a little more cautiously this time around.

The Lumberjacks' defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-7. As for the Lancers, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-7.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SF Austin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cal Baptist struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

SF Austin took their win against Cal Baptist when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 80-58. Does SF Austin have another victory up their sleeve, or will Cal Baptist turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

SF Austin has won both of the games they've played against Cal Baptist in the last 2 years.