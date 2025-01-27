Who's Playing

East Texas A&M Lions @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: East Texas A&M 2-18, SF Austin 8-12

SF Austin is on a four-game streak of home losses, East Texas A&M a 12-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change on Monday. Both will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at William R. Johnson Coliseum. The two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

SF Austin fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Northwestern State on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Demons by a score of 57-54. The Lumberjacks didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, East Texas A&M also fell in overtime overtime action on Saturday. They fell just short of Lamar by a score of 61-58.

SF Austin's defeat dropped their record down to 8-12. As for East Texas A&M, their loss dropped their record down to 2-18.

Monday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: SF Austin has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for East Texas A&M, though, as they've been averaging only 31.6. Given SF Austin's sizable advantage in that area, East Texas A&M will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, SF Austin is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

SF Austin is a big 9.5-point favorite against East Texas A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 128.5 points.

