New Orleans Privateers @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: New Orleans 5-7, SF Austin 7-5

SF Austin is 7-2 against New Orleans since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The SF Austin Lumberjacks will finish 2023 at home by hosting the New Orleans Privateers at 7:30 p.m. ET at William R. Johnson Coliseum. SF Austin has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

SF Austin scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They blew past the Tigers, posting a 115-58 victory at home. SF Austin might be getting used to big wins seeing as the team's won four matchups by 24 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 91 points the game before, New Orleans faltered in their contest last Thursday. There's no need to mince words: the Privateers lost to the Buckeyes, and the Privateers lost bad. The score wound up at 78-36. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points New Orleans has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, New Orleans struggled to work together and finished the game with only three assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Lumberjacks' victory bumped their record up to 7-5. As for the Privateers, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 5-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SF Austin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like New Orleans struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, SF Austin is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

SF Austin is a big 14.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

SF Austin has won 7 out of their last 9 games against New Orleans.