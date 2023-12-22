Who's Playing

Paul Quinn Tigers @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: Paul Quinn 0-1, SF Austin 6-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Paul Quinn Tigers will head out on the road to face off against the SF Austin Lumberjacks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at William R. Johnson Coliseum. Paul Quinn might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 18 turnovers back in November.

Paul Quinn's recent rough patch got a bit rougher after their fourth straight loss dating back to last season. They took a 78-61 bruising from the Bearkats. Paul Quinn found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 19 to 8 on offense.

Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks had just enough and edged the Aggies out 75-72 on Tuesday.

The Tigers' loss was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-1. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 50.0 points per game. As for the Lumberjacks, they now have a winning record of 6-5.

Paul Quinn was pulverized by SF Austin 103-40 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. The match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Paul Quinn was down 61-18.

Series History

SF Austin has won both of the games they've played against Paul Quinn in the last 4 years.