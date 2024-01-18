Who's Playing

Seattle Redhawks @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: Seattle 10-7, SF Austin 11-6

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, SF Austin is heading back home. The SF Austin Lumberjacks and the Seattle Redhawks will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at William R. Johnson Coliseum. Seattle took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on SF Austin, who comes in off a win.

Even though Southern Utah scored an imposing 82 points on Saturday, SF Austin still came out on top. The Lumberjacks had just enough and edged the Thunderbirds out 84-82. The score was all tied up 43-43 at the break, but SF Austin was the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Redhawks couldn't handle the Mavericks on Saturday and fell 80-75. Seattle has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Lumberjacks have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a massive bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for the Redhawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SF Austin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Seattle struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, SF Austin is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

Odds

SF Austin is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Seattle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SF Austin and Seattle both have 1 win in their last 2 games.