Who's Playing

Tarleton State Texans @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: Tarleton State 4-2, SF Austin 4-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas



What to Know

SF Austin has been on the road for five straight, but on Wednesday they'll finally head home. The SF Austin Lumberjacks and the Tarleton State Texans will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at William R. Johnson Coliseum. SF Austin might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Tuesday.

After some red-hot offensive attacks in their last three matches, SF Austin finally fizzled out. They were dealt a punishing 79-49 loss at the hands of the Aggies. It was supposed to be a close match, and SF Austin was supposed to come out on top, but clearly nobody told Utah State.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, SF Austin struggled to work together and finished the game with only three assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Utah State racked up 20.

Meanwhile, the Texans made easy work of the Roadrunners on Wednesday and carried off a 59-40 victory. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Tarleton State.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 4-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SF Austin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tarleton State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

SF Austin was able to grind out a solid win over Tarleton State in their previous matchup back in February, winning 65-60. Will SF Austin repeat their success, or does Tarleton State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SF Austin and Tarleton State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.