Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: Utah Tech 11-19, SF Austin 16-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Utah Tech Trailblazers and the SF Austin Lumberjacks are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at William R. Johnson Coliseum. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Utah Tech had to suffer through a five-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Vaqueros by a score of 79-74 on Thursday.

Utah Tech's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Beon Riley led the charge by scoring 22 points along with eight rebounds and three steals. Tanner Christensen was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 58 points in their last game, SF Austin made sure to put some points up on the board against Southern Utah on Thursday. The Lumberjacks simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Thunderbirds 87-60 at home. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.4% better than the opposition, as SF Austin's was.

Among those leading the charge was Kyle Hayman, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds. He didn't help SF Austin's cause all that much against Wyoming back in December of 2023 but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Nana Antwi-Boasiako, who scored nine points along with three steals.

The Trailblazers' win ended a nine-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-19. As for the Lumberjacks, their victory bumped their record up to 16-14.

Utah Tech was able to grind out a solid victory over SF Austin in their previous matchup back in January, winning 75-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah Tech since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

SF Austin and Utah Tech both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.