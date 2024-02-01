Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: Utah Valley 9-11, SF Austin 12-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Utah Valley Wolverines and the SF Austin Lumberjacks are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 1st at William R. Johnson Coliseum. Utah Valley is hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 17 to 5 on offense, a fact Utah Valley found out the hard way on Friday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 62-61 to the Redhawks.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored SF Austin on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Lancers by a score of 81-79. That's two games in a row now that SF Austin has lost by exactly two points.

The Wolverines have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-11 record this season. As for the Lumberjacks, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 12-8.

Everything came up roses for Utah Valley against SF Austin in their previous meeting back in March of 2023 as the team secured a 113-69 victory. With Utah Valley ahead 55-36 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Series History

SF Austin and Utah Valley both have 1 win in their last 2 games.