Albany Great Danes @ Siena Saints

Current Records: Albany 2-3, Siena 1-4

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

The Albany Great Danes' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Siena Saints at 5:00 p.m. ET on November 26th at MVP Arena. Siena took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Albany, who comes in off a win.

On Tuesday, the Great Danes narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Black Knights 62-59.

Meanwhile, Siena's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell just short of the Panthers by a score of 61-59.

Sunday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Albany have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Siena struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Albany came up short against Siena in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, falling 75-62. Can Albany avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Siena and Albany both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.