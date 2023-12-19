Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ Siena Saints

Current Records: Cornell 7-2, Siena 2-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Siena Saints at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 19th at MVP Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Cornell and Syracuse couldn't quite live up to the 164.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Big Red fell 81-70 to the Orange last Tuesday. Cornell has struggled against Syracuse recently, as their match last Tuesday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

Isaiah Gray put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 11 points along with six assists and six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Siena's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They were completely outmatched by the Bonnies on the road and fell 89-56. Siena was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-25.

The Big Red's loss dropped their record down to 7-2. As for the Saints, their loss was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 2-8.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a blowout: Cornell just can't miss this season, having made 49.8% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Siena, though, as they've only made 39.8% of their shots per game this season. Given Cornell's sizeable advantage in that area, Siena will need to find a way to close that gap.

Cornell came up short against Siena in their previous matchup back in November of 2016, falling 89-78. Can Cornell avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Siena and Cornell both have 1 win in their last 2 games.