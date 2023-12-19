Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ Siena Saints

Current Records: Cornell 7-2, Siena 2-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Siena Saints at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 19th at MVP Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Cornell and Syracuse couldn't quite live up to the 164.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Big Red fell 81-70 to the Orange last Tuesday. Cornell has struggled against Syracuse recently, as their match last Tuesday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

Isaiah Gray put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 11 points along with six assists and six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Siena's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They were completely outmatched by the Bonnies on the road and fell 89-56. Siena was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-25.

The Big Red's loss dropped their record down to 7-2. As for the Saints, their loss was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 2-8.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a blowout: Cornell just can't miss this season, having made 49.8% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Siena, though, as they've only made 39.8% of their shots per game this season. Given Cornell's sizeable advantage in that area, Siena will need to find a way to close that gap.

Cornell came up short against Siena in their previous matchup back in November of 2016, falling 89-78. Can Cornell avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Siena and Cornell both have 1 win in their last 2 games.

  • Nov 13, 2016 - Siena 89 vs. Cornell 78
  • Dec 01, 2015 - Cornell 81 vs. Siena 80