Who's Playing
Iona Gaels @ Siena Saints
Current Records: Iona 8-10, Siena 3-15
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
What to Know
Siena will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Siena Saints and the Iona Gaels will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at MVP Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Last Sunday, the Saints didn't have quite enough to beat the Red Foxes and fell 50-48. Siena has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Siena struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They are winless (0-3) when they just don't pass the ball.
Meanwhile, Iona pushed their score all the way to 87 on Sunday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 91-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bobcats.
The Saints have been struggling recently, as they've lost ten of their last 11 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-15 record this season. As for the Gaels, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-10.
Siena took a serious blow against Iona in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 93-60. The matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Siena was down 44-21.
Odds
Iona is a big 8.5-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 8-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 140.5 points.
Series History
Siena and Iona both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 26, 2023 - Iona 93 vs. Siena 60
- Jan 27, 2023 - Siena 70 vs. Iona 53
- Feb 11, 2022 - Siena 70 vs. Iona 64
- Jan 25, 2022 - Iona 74 vs. Siena 57
- Mar 10, 2021 - Iona 55 vs. Siena 52
- Feb 19, 2020 - Siena 65 vs. Iona 64
- Jan 31, 2020 - Siena 87 vs. Iona 64
- Mar 10, 2019 - Iona 73 vs. Siena 57
- Feb 13, 2019 - Iona 57 vs. Siena 52
- Feb 02, 2019 - Siena 56 vs. Iona 54