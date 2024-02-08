Who's Playing
Marist Red Foxes @ Siena Saints
Current Records: Marist 11-9, Siena 3-18
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York
What to Know
Marist has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Siena Saints will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at MVP Arena. Siena took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Marist, who comes in off a win.
Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.1% better than the opposition, a fact Marist proved on Sunday. They walked away with a 63-52 victory over the Peacocks.
Meanwhile, Siena's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their sixth straight defeat. They fell 68-61 to the Mountaineers.
The Red Foxes' victory bumped their record up to 11-9. As for the Saints, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 14 of their last 15 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-18 record this season.
Marist skirted past the Saints 50-48 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Marist since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Siena has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Marist.
- Jan 21, 2024 - Marist 50 vs. Siena 48
- Feb 12, 2023 - Siena 73 vs. Marist 65
- Jan 29, 2023 - Siena 70 vs. Marist 55
- Feb 18, 2022 - Marist 62 vs. Siena 53
- Jan 14, 2022 - Siena 67 vs. Marist 60
- Jan 31, 2021 - Siena 63 vs. Marist 50
- Jan 30, 2021 - Marist 55 vs. Siena 54
- Feb 28, 2020 - Siena 52 vs. Marist 50
- Jan 24, 2020 - Siena 70 vs. Marist 57
- Feb 24, 2019 - Siena 67 vs. Marist 55