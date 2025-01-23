Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Siena Saints

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 11-7, Siena 8-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers and the Siena Saints are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at MVP Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

Mt St Mary's managed to keep up with Quinnipiac until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Mt St Mary's was dealt a punishing 91-57 loss at the hands of Quinnipiac. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest defeat the Mountaineers have suffered since November 8, 2024.

Meanwhile, Siena came up short against Merrimack on Saturday and fell 64-58.

This is the second loss in a row for Mt St Mary's and nudges their season record down to 11-7. As for Siena, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-10 record this season.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Mt St Mary's has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Siena, though, as they've been averaging only 31.8. Given Mt St Mary's sizable advantage in that area, Siena will need to find a way to close that gap.

Mt St Mary's is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Siena is a 4-point favorite against Mt St Mary's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Siena and Mt St Mary's both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.