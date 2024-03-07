Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Siena Saints

Current Records: Niagara 14-14, Siena 4-25

What to Know

Niagara has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Siena Saints will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at MVP Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Niagara last Sunday, but the final result did not. They suffered a bruising 91-72 loss at the hands of the Mountaineers. Niagara found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 18.4% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, Siena's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight defeat. They took a 71-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bobcats. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Siena in their matchups with Quinnipiac: they've now lost three in a row.

The Purple Eagles dropped their record down to 14-14 with that loss, which was their third straight at home. As for the Saints, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 13 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-25 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Niagara just can't miss this season, having made 47.1% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Siena, though, as they've only made 40.2% of their shots this season. Given Niagara's sizable advantage in that area, Siena will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Niagara is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Those brave souls putting their money on Siena against the spread have faith in an upset since their 10-19 ATS record can't hold a candle to Niagara's 16-11.

Niagara is a solid 7-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137 points.

Series History

Siena and Niagara both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.