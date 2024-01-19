Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Siena Saints

Current Records: Quinnipiac 12-4, Siena 3-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Siena will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Siena Saints and the Quinnipiac Bobcats will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at MVP Arena. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Siena can finally bid farewell to their eight-game losing streak thanks to their game on Monday. They came out on top against the Purple Eagles by a score of 93-88. Siena's offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac entered their tilt with Marist with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Bobcats walked away with a 66-55 win over the Red Foxes on Friday.

The Saints' victory ended a ten-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-13. As for the Bobcats, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Siena have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Quinnipiac struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did both teams in this Friday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Quinnipiac is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be Siena's 11th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-5 against the spread).

Odds

Quinnipiac is a 4.5-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

Siena and Quinnipiac both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.