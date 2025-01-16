Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ Siena Saints

Current Records: Sacred Heart 6-10, Siena 7-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on ESPN Plus

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Siena Saints are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at MVP Arena. The Pioneers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Sacred Heart is headed into the matchup having just suffered their closest loss since January 27, 2024 on Sunday. They fell just short of Mt St Mary's by a score of 73-71.

Meanwhile, Siena suffered their biggest defeat since November 20, 2024 on Friday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 72-53 punch to the gut against Quinnipiac. The Saints haven't had much luck with the Bobcats recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Sacred Heart's loss dropped their record down to 6-10. As for Siena, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-9.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Sacred Heart has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Siena, though, as they've been averaging only 31.4. Given Sacred Heart's sizable advantage in that area, Siena will need to find a way to close that gap.