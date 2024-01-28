Who's Playing

St. Peter's Peacocks @ Siena Saints

Current Records: St. Peter's 10-7, Siena 3-16

What to Know

St. Peter's has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The St. Peter's Peacocks and the Siena Saints will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at MVP Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

The point spread may have favored St. Peter's last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 62-57 to the Broncs.

Meanwhile, Siena's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 70-51 to the Gaels. Siena was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 41-16.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Siena struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They are winless (0-4) when they just don't pass the ball.

The Peacocks' defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-7. As for the Saints, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost 11 of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-16 record this season.

Looking forward, St. Peter's shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by nine points. Those brave souls putting their money on Siena against the spread have faith in an upset since their 6-13 ATS record can't hold a candle to St. Peter's 10-6.

St. Peter's barely slipped by Siena in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 73-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for St. Peter's since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

St. Peter's is a big 9-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Peacocks, as the game opened with the Peacocks as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 127 points.

Series History

Siena has won 6 out of their last 10 games against St. Peter's.