Who's Playing
Fairfield @ Siena
Current Records: Fairfield 8-10; Siena 13-6
What to Know
The Siena Saints are 13-3 against the Fairfield Stags since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Saints and Fairfield will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET at MVP Arena. Siena is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
Siena didn't have too much trouble with the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers at home on Friday as they won 72-57.
Meanwhile, Fairfield beat the Canisius Golden Griffins 67-58 on Friday.
The wins brought Siena up to 13-6 and the Stags to 8-10. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Saints have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.90% from the floor on average, which is the 36th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Fairfield has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.60% percent of their shots, which is the 10th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York
Series History
Siena have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Fairfield.
- Jan 01, 2023 - Siena 70 vs. Fairfield 61
- Feb 06, 2022 - Siena 62 vs. Fairfield 56
- Jan 09, 2022 - Siena 69 vs. Fairfield 62
- Jan 10, 2021 - Siena 75 vs. Fairfield 68
- Jan 09, 2021 - Siena 74 vs. Fairfield 58
- Feb 23, 2020 - Siena 62 vs. Fairfield 59
- Feb 07, 2020 - Siena 65 vs. Fairfield 49
- Feb 04, 2019 - Siena 61 vs. Fairfield 50
- Jan 24, 2019 - Siena 57 vs. Fairfield 48
- Feb 21, 2018 - Fairfield 70 vs. Siena 69
- Feb 05, 2018 - Fairfield 78 vs. Siena 65
- Mar 04, 2017 - Siena 78 vs. Fairfield 66
- Jan 15, 2017 - Siena 63 vs. Fairfield 54
- Dec 03, 2016 - Siena 80 vs. Fairfield 73
- Feb 24, 2016 - Fairfield 76 vs. Siena 69
- Jan 07, 2016 - Siena 91 vs. Fairfield 76