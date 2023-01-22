Who's Playing

Fairfield @ Siena

Current Records: Fairfield 8-10; Siena 13-6

What to Know

The Siena Saints are 13-3 against the Fairfield Stags since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Saints and Fairfield will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET at MVP Arena. Siena is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Siena didn't have too much trouble with the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers at home on Friday as they won 72-57.

Meanwhile, Fairfield beat the Canisius Golden Griffins 67-58 on Friday.

The wins brought Siena up to 13-6 and the Stags to 8-10. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Saints have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.90% from the floor on average, which is the 36th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Fairfield has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.60% percent of their shots, which is the 10th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

Series History

Siena have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Fairfield.