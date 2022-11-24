Who's Playing

Florida State @ Siena

Current Records: Florida State 1-4; Siena 2-2

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles will take on the Siena Saints at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Field House. The Seminoles should still be riding high after a win, while Siena will be looking to right the ship.

FSU has more to be thankful for after their contest against the Mercer Bears on Monday. FSU came out on top against Mercer by a score of 81-72. Among those leading the charge for FSU was guard Cam'Ron Fletcher, who had 23 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, the Saints came up short against the Harvard Crimson on Sunday, falling 69-59.

The Seminoles are now 1-4 while Siena sits at 2-2. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: FSU is stumbling into the matchup with the 43rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.6 on average. Siena has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 51.80% from the floor on average, which is the 362nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 a.m. ET

Thursday at 11 a.m. ET Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.