Who's Playing
Niagara @ Siena
Current Records: Niagara 12-9; Siena 15-8
What to Know
The Siena Saints will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Saints and the Niagara Purple Eagles will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at MVP Arena. Niagara will be strutting in after a victory while Siena will be stumbling in from a loss.
Siena was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 71-66 to the Manhattan Jaspers.
Meanwhile, Niagara sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 76-73 win over the Canisius Golden Griffins on Friday.
Siena didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Purple Eagles in the teams' previous meeting last month, but they still walked away with a 70-64 win. Will the Saints repeat their success, or does Niagara have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Siena have won nine out of their last 14 games against Niagara.
