Who's Playing

Niagara @ Siena

Current Records: Niagara 12-9; Siena 15-8

What to Know

The Siena Saints will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Saints and the Niagara Purple Eagles will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at MVP Arena. Niagara will be strutting in after a victory while Siena will be stumbling in from a loss.

Siena was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 71-66 to the Manhattan Jaspers.

Meanwhile, Niagara sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 76-73 win over the Canisius Golden Griffins on Friday.

Siena didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Purple Eagles in the teams' previous meeting last month, but they still walked away with a 70-64 win. Will the Saints repeat their success, or does Niagara have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Siena have won nine out of their last 14 games against Niagara.