Who's Playing

Quinnipiac @ Siena

Current Records: Quinnipiac 17-9; Siena 17-9

What to Know

The Quinnipiac Bobcats are on the road again Friday and play against the Siena Saints at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at MVP Arena. Siena will be strutting in after a win while the Bobcats will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Quinnipiac has to be hurting after a devastating 85-65 loss at the hands of the Canisius Golden Griffins on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Siena bagged a 73-65 victory over the Marist Red Foxes on Sunday.

Quinnipiac is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Quinnipiac came up short against the Saints in the teams' previous meeting last December, falling 83-76. Can the Bobcats avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Siena have won nine out of their last 14 games against Quinnipiac.