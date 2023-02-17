Who's Playing
Quinnipiac @ Siena
Current Records: Quinnipiac 17-9; Siena 17-9
What to Know
The Quinnipiac Bobcats are on the road again Friday and play against the Siena Saints at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at MVP Arena. Siena will be strutting in after a win while the Bobcats will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Quinnipiac has to be hurting after a devastating 85-65 loss at the hands of the Canisius Golden Griffins on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Siena bagged a 73-65 victory over the Marist Red Foxes on Sunday.
Quinnipiac is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Quinnipiac came up short against the Saints in the teams' previous meeting last December, falling 83-76. Can the Bobcats avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Saints are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Siena have won nine out of their last 14 games against Quinnipiac.
- Dec 30, 2022 - Siena 83 vs. Quinnipiac 76
- Mar 10, 2022 - Quinnipiac 77 vs. Siena 71
- Feb 24, 2022 - Siena 78 vs. Quinnipiac 71
- Jan 30, 2022 - Siena 85 vs. Quinnipiac 76
- Feb 26, 2020 - Siena 84 vs. Quinnipiac 77
- Jan 26, 2020 - Siena 84 vs. Quinnipiac 61
- Feb 17, 2019 - Quinnipiac 107 vs. Siena 100
- Mar 01, 2018 - Quinnipiac 67 vs. Siena 58
- Jan 21, 2018 - Quinnipiac 76 vs. Siena 69
- Jan 01, 2018 - Quinnipiac 71 vs. Siena 70
- Jan 30, 2017 - Siena 84 vs. Quinnipiac 75
- Jan 12, 2017 - Siena 81 vs. Quinnipiac 74
- Feb 28, 2016 - Siena 80 vs. Quinnipiac 65
- Jan 15, 2016 - Siena 64 vs. Quinnipiac 52