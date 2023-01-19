Who's Playing

Morehead State @ SIU-Edwardsville

Current Records: Morehead State 10-9; SIU-Edwardsville 14-5

What to Know

An Ohio Valley battle is on tap between the Morehead State Eagles and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at First Community Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Morehead State winning the first 77-74 at home and SIU-Edwardsville taking the second 77-70.

The Eagles were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 91-86 to the SE Missouri State Redhawks.

Meanwhile, the Lindenwood Lions typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday SIU-Edwardsville proved too difficult a challenge. SIU-Edwardsville walked away with a 68-58 victory.

SIU-Edwardsville's win lifted them to 14-5 while Morehead State's loss dropped them down to 10-9. We'll see if SIU-Edwardsville can repeat their recent success or if Morehead State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Morehead State have won seven out of their last 11 games against SIU-Edwardsville.