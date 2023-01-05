Who's Playing
Tennessee State @ SIU-Edwardsville
Current Records: Tennessee State 9-6; SIU-Edwardsville 10-5
What to Know
After a seven-game homestand, the Tennessee State Tigers will be on the road. Tennessee State and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at First Community Arena. The Tigers will be strutting in after a victory while SIU-Edwardsville will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Little Rock Trojans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Tennessee State proved too difficult a challenge. Tennessee State ended the year with a bang, routing Little Rock 94-69.
Meanwhile, the Cougars came up short against the SE Missouri State Redhawks this past Saturday, falling 82-73.
Tennessee State didn't have too much trouble with SIU-Edwardsville when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they won 77-62. Tennessee State's win shoved SIU-Edwardsville out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Tennessee State have won seven out of their last 11 games against SIU-Edwardsville.
- Mar 02, 2022 - Tennessee State 77 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 62
- Feb 17, 2022 - Tennessee State 81 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 65
- Jan 27, 2022 - Tennessee State 75 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 70
- Feb 04, 2021 - SIU-Edwardsville 68 vs. Tennessee State 60
- Jan 21, 2021 - SIU-Edwardsville 67 vs. Tennessee State 65
- Jan 04, 2020 - Tennessee State 79 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 74
- Feb 21, 2019 - SIU-Edwardsville 85 vs. Tennessee State 84
- Jan 25, 2018 - Tennessee State 85 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 57
- Jan 13, 2018 - SIU-Edwardsville 82 vs. Tennessee State 79
- Jan 25, 2017 - Tennessee State 76 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 56
- Jan 09, 2016 - Tennessee State 63 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 60