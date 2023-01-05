Who's Playing

Tennessee State @ SIU-Edwardsville

Current Records: Tennessee State 9-6; SIU-Edwardsville 10-5

What to Know

After a seven-game homestand, the Tennessee State Tigers will be on the road. Tennessee State and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at First Community Arena. The Tigers will be strutting in after a victory while SIU-Edwardsville will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Little Rock Trojans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Tennessee State proved too difficult a challenge. Tennessee State ended the year with a bang, routing Little Rock 94-69.

Meanwhile, the Cougars came up short against the SE Missouri State Redhawks this past Saturday, falling 82-73.

Tennessee State didn't have too much trouble with SIU-Edwardsville when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they won 77-62. Tennessee State's win shoved SIU-Edwardsville out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee State have won seven out of their last 11 games against SIU-Edwardsville.