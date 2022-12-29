Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech @ SIU-Edwardsville

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 4-9; SIU-Edwardsville 9-4

What to Know

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Tennessee Tech and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at First Community Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Golden Eagles winning the first 94-76 at home and SIU-Edwardsville taking the second 61-60.

Tennessee Tech took their contest at home last week with ease, bagging a 104-72 win over the Kentucky Christian Knights.

Meanwhile, SIU-Edwardsville was expected to lose against the Saint Louis Billikens last Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. SIU-Edwardsville ultimately received the gift of a 69-67 victory from a begrudging Saint Louis squad. Four players on the Cougars scored in the double digits: forward DeeJuan Pruitt (21), forward Lamar Wright (13), guard Ray'Sean Taylor (12), and guard Damarco Minor (11).

The Golden Eagles have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 4-2 ATS in away games but only 5-4-1 all in all.

Their wins bumped Tennessee Tech to 4-9 and SIU-Edwardsville to 9-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Tennessee Tech and SIU-Edwardsville clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

Odds

The Cougars are a big 10-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Tennessee Tech have won seven out of their last ten games against SIU-Edwardsville.