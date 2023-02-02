Who's Playing

UT Martin @ SIU-Edwardsville

Current Records: UT Martin 15-8; SIU-Edwardsville 14-9

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Skyhawks and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at First Community Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with UT Martin winning the first 76-70 at home and SIU-Edwardsville taking the second 71-63.

The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UT Martin proved too difficult a challenge. UT Martin sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 86-83 win. Having forecasted a close victory for them, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, SIU-Edwardsville was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 55-50 to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Skyhawks' win brought them up to 15-8 while the Cougars' loss pulled them down to 14-9. UT Martin is 8-6 after wins this year, and SIU-Edwardsville is 3-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UT Martin have won nine out of their last 14 games against SIU-Edwardsville.