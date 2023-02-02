Who's Playing
UT Martin @ SIU-Edwardsville
Current Records: UT Martin 15-8; SIU-Edwardsville 14-9
What to Know
The UT Martin Skyhawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Skyhawks and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at First Community Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with UT Martin winning the first 76-70 at home and SIU-Edwardsville taking the second 71-63.
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UT Martin proved too difficult a challenge. UT Martin sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 86-83 win. Having forecasted a close victory for them, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Meanwhile, SIU-Edwardsville was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 55-50 to the Morehead State Eagles.
The Skyhawks' win brought them up to 15-8 while the Cougars' loss pulled them down to 14-9. UT Martin is 8-6 after wins this year, and SIU-Edwardsville is 3-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois
Series History
UT Martin have won nine out of their last 14 games against SIU-Edwardsville.
- Feb 10, 2022 - SIU-Edwardsville 71 vs. UT Martin 63
- Jan 24, 2022 - UT Martin 76 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 70
- Feb 25, 2021 - SIU-Edwardsville 66 vs. UT Martin 53
- Jan 30, 2021 - SIU-Edwardsville 76 vs. UT Martin 60
- Feb 27, 2020 - SIU-Edwardsville 90 vs. UT Martin 75
- Jan 25, 2020 - UT Martin 79 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 76
- Feb 16, 2019 - UT Martin 73 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 69
- Jan 26, 2019 - UT Martin 85 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 69
- Feb 15, 2018 - SIU-Edwardsville 70 vs. UT Martin 69
- Jan 20, 2018 - UT Martin 70 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 69
- Feb 11, 2017 - UT Martin 80 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 73
- Jan 21, 2017 - UT Martin 75 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 67
- Feb 20, 2016 - UT Martin 68 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 51
- Feb 06, 2016 - UT Martin 79 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 62