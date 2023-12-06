Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ SIUE Cougars

Current Records: Green Bay 4-4, SIUE 5-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $16.80

What to Know

The SIUE Cougars will be playing in front of their home fans against the Green Bay Phoenix at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at First Community Arena. SIUE will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact SIUE found out the hard way on Friday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 83-60 to the Trojans.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix earned a 70-58 victory over the Panthers on Saturday.

The Cougars' loss dropped their record down to 5-4. As for the Phoenix, the win got them back to even at 4-4.

Looking ahead, SIUE is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SIUE have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Green Bay struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

SIUE is a solid 6-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 128 points.

Series History

Green Bay has won both of the games they've played against SIUE in the last 8 years.